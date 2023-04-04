HBCU to kick off JV football program in 2023

Many people associate JV football with high school, but one HBCU is ready to kick off one on the collegiate level.
Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) announced on Tuesday that it will launch a premier football skills development program through its newly formed Junior Varsity (JV) Football Team. The JV Team will consist of first and second-year students willing to further their athletic careers. Starting in the fall of 2023, the JV Team will play upwards of six games against other JV programs in the state.
“The development of the JV Program infuses health and wellness into our mission to prepare students for leadership,” SAU President Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail said. “I’m excited to see how the SAU Athletic Department and other university units have aligned their programs with our strategic initiatives.”
St. Augustine’s varsity football program participates at the Division II level in the CIAA. It will become the first only HBCU in North Carolina to have JV football.
“The SAU JV Football Program is a holistic approach to developing well-rounded student-athletes,” said SAU Athletic Director Dr. Lin Dawson. “I’m confident that this program, coupled with our Men of SAU (MOSA) mentoring program, will accelerate our students’ growth as men, student-athletes, campus ambassadors, and civic engagers.”
Students will go through the regular admissions process, according to the SAU release. Once the student receives the confirmation of admittance from the Office of Enrollment Management, the JV Program notifies the student-athlete concerning team membership. JV members can make the Varsity squad, earn scholarships, and access all Athletics development programs.
St. Aug announced former Fayetteville State offensive coordinator Howard Feggins as its new head football coach. Feggins is listed as the contact for the JV football program as well.