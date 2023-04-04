Larry Little has street named after him in Overtown

Larry Little is a humble man. The Miami native has had a career that dreams are made of. From humble beginnings in elementary school in Miami in the Overtown neighborhood, little would play high school football for Booker T. Washington High School. He admittedly wanted to go to FAMU at first, to play for Jake Gaither, but was never given the opportunity.
“I wanted to play for Jake, but he overlooked me. He came down to Booker T. Washington and my coach told him I was the one he needed to be looking at,” Little said. Fate would have it that he would embark on his collegiate career at Bethune-Cookman College (University). It didn’t take long for him to make a statement and became recognized as one of the best linemen in all of HBCU football.
Larry Little had to show that he belonged
“My coach, Coach Cy (McClaren) had us doing drills and I blocked my man all the way into his office,” Little said. “It was then that the coaches realized I could play.” Little would dominate at Bethune-Cookman before being selected by the Miami Dolphins in 1967. Still making his way through the ranks the hard way, he was undrafted. He was offered several free agent contracts and decided to go home to Miami and play for the Dolphins. The rest, as they say, is history.
Larry Little was honored by Miami-Dade County and the City of Miami with the naming of a street near old Gibson Park in Overtown where he began playing football as a youth.
The exact stretch is NW 11th Terrace from NW Sixth to NW First avenues. It is fitting for Little to be recognized in Overtown, the place where he literally laid the groundwork for his eventual hall of fame career in the NFL. Mercury Morris was among his former Dolphins teammates who attended the ceremony.
He won NFLPA AFC Lineman of the Year from 1970 to 1972 (three consecutive years), and made five Pro Bowls. He was a member of the famed 1972 Dolphins which remains the only team in NFL history to record a perfect season, including winning the Super Bowl.
Little returned to B-CC (B-CU) after his playing days and restored the program after several down years. He also coaches at North Carolina Central for a stint. Current HBCU national champion coach Trei Oliver of NCCU was present for Little’s honor in Miami.