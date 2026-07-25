Tennessee State names interim AD as investigation goes on

Tennessee State has appointed Jennifer Bell as its interim AD, turning to a veteran administrator with more than three decades of experience inside the HBCU’s athletic department during a period of major leadership uncertainty.



Bell’s appointment is effective immediately. She will oversee every aspect of Tennessee State’s intercollegiate athletics program while the university continues addressing concerns surrounding its previous athletic leadership.



The move comes after Tennessee State placed athletic director Dr. Mikki Allen on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. University President Dwayne Tucker launched that investigation after six head coaches raised concerns about the direction, communication and management of the department.



No timetable has been announced for completing the investigation or determining Allen’s long-term status.

Who is Jennifer Bell?

Bell is not an outsider arriving to learn the department during a crisis. She has worked within Tennessee State athletics since 1991 and currently serves as executive senior associate athletic director for student-athlete services and senior woman administrator.



In that position, Bell has managed several of the department’s most important behind-the-scenes operations, including NCAA compliance, academic support and student-athlete services.



She began her career at Tennessee State as an assistant women’s basketball coach under former head coach Teresa Phillips. After 11 years on the coaching staff, Bell moved into athletics administration.



That experience gives Bell a rare perspective as she assumes control of the department. She understands the demands placed on coaches while also having extensive experience with compliance, budgets and student-athlete development.



For an HBCU athletic department undergoing an investigation involving complaints from coaches, that balance could become especially important.

What will Bell control as interim AD?

As interim athletic director, Bell will serve as the chief administrator for Tennessee State athletics. Her responsibilities will include departmental operations, budgets, personnel decisions, coaching hires, facility management and NCAA and conference compliance.



Bell will also oversee programs designed to support the academic, athletic and personal development of Tennessee State student-athletes.



Her background suggests compliance and student services will remain central priorities.



During her administrative career, Bell has helped secure and manage more than $1 million in grant funding for academic support, leadership development and compliance initiatives. Tennessee State also credits her with helping guide the department through two successful NCAA Division I Academic Performance Program data reviews.



The university said the department has maintained a record with no NCAA Level I or Level II violations under her compliance leadership.



Bell has also served on several NCAA and Ohio Valley Conference committees. She received the OVC’s Thurston Banks Award in 2023 and was recognized as one of Tennessee State’s Women of Legend and Merit that same year.

Why the appointment matters

Bell now takes over a Tennessee State athletic department entering a sensitive period.



The university must continue operating its programs, managing fall sports preparations and supporting coaches and athletes while its investigation remains active. It must also address concerns about communication, resource allocation, decision-making and trust that were reportedly raised by six head coaches.



Selecting Bell provides institutional continuity. She already knows the coaches, staff members, policies and daily challenges within the department.



However, familiarity alone will not settle the questions surrounding Tennessee State athletics. Bell will be expected to stabilize operations while rebuilding confidence among coaches, administrators and student-athletes.



The university has described her appointment as interim, meaning Tennessee State has not announced whether it will eventually conduct a national search for a permanent AD.



Bell is a Clarksville, Tennessee native who earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Fisk University and a master’s degree in sport administration from Tennessee State.



For now, she becomes the central figure tasked with guiding one of the nation’s most visible HBCU athletic departments through a significant leadership transition.