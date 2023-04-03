Wells Fargo to sponsor MEAC, gives six-figure donation

By

NORFOLK, Va., April 3, 2023 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced Wells Fargo as a new corporate sponsor, starting with the 2023 MEAC Basketball Tournament (March 8-11, 2023 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.).



As part of this new partnership, Wells Fargo gave $100,000 to the MEAC Foundation during the 2023 MEAC Basketball Tournament, making this the largest corporate donation to date.



“I could not be any more excited to have Wells Fargo on board as a corporate sponsor,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. “Wells Fargo’s commitment to HBCUs is vital to the conference, but more importantly, the fact that they’re committed to our member institutions’ students beyond their years on campus is paramount. We’ve always said the MEAC is educating student-athletes for the game of life, and Wells Fargo shares in that vision.”



Wells Fargo will be the presenting sponsor for all of the conference’s end-of-year awards, including each respective sport’s Players of the Year, etc., through the remainder of the calendar year. In addition, Wells Fargo will be the presenting sponsor for MEAC Football Media Day in July.



Other activations include a presence at the MEAC Nation Golf Tournament (date TBD), throughout the 2023 MEAC football season – including the Cricket Celebration Bowl – and at the conference’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) workshop in November.



“The MEAC’s commitment to excellence in everything they do to support the well-being of student-athletes on and off the court or playing field is a mission that resonates with our bank,” Gigi Dixon, Wells Fargo’s head of External Engagement for Diverse Segments, Representation and Inclusion said. “This is the start of our engagement with the MEAC and we also look forward to being at the forefront of aiding in the strengthening and growth of each of the member institutions and surrounding university communities.”



Overall, this relationship further reinforces the bank’s long-standing support of HBCUs. In the last 12 years, the company has provided more than $34 million in programming and scholarships directly to HBCUs as well as to organizations that support them.



