De’Jahn Warren of Jackson State comes in hot at HBCU Combine

Former Jackson State star defensive back, De’Jahn Warren is making the most of his HBCU Combine invite before he heads for the NFL Draft.
The 6-1 cornerback, who was the No.1 overall JUCO prospect in the country in 2020, ran an impressive 40-yard dash in New Orleans during the HBCU combine.
Warren landed at Jackson State after some issues in the classroom but turned his academics around before linking up with Coach Prime.
“I don’t even have any grade issues now,” Warren said before signing with the Tigers in 2020. “I can calmly give a college program my transcripts and know that I am fine. I gave it my all after that last time when it felt like I got kicked to the curb. I’ve made up for all that I’ve missed.”
“I was telling my friends ‘Look, man, every time I try to play football it is just not working out for me. So this really might not be for me’ and I just thought that. I thought that God was sending me signs like that this football stuff was not for you.”
But after 3 successful seasons in Jackson and a speedy 40 time at the HBCU combine, Warren could go from not thinking college football was an option, to an NFL draft pick.
According to John Hendrix from Saint’s News, scouts clocked Warren’s 40-yard dash time between 4.36 to 4.48 seconds.
During his time in Mississippi, De’Jahn Warren was an impactful player for Jackson State. “Nugget” as he is affectionately known played in a total of 24 games, was a starter in six of those games and added a 20-yard interception to his SWAC football resume.
By the end of his time in Jackson, Warren had an impressive 51 tackles. Out of those heavy hitters, 41 of those were solo tackles and 10 were assisted tackles. During the 2021 season, Warren racked up an impressive 17 solo tackles out of the defensive backfield for the Tigers.
De’Jahn Warren’s grounded performance at the HBCU combine could be an added boost going into the NFL Draft to get some decent looks from prospects.