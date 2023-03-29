Jackson State transfer Kaseem Vauls released from hospital

By

Kaseem Vauls, a member of the 2022 SWAC Champion Jackson State squad, has been discharged from the hospital over one month after being treated for cardiac arrest.

The latest update came from his Twitter page on Tuesday afternoon.

“Kaseem is going home!! He was discharged today. Thank you to everyone that prayed, helped, showed love, supported, and donated! I couldn’t I have done it without y’all. Please keep Kaseem in y’all (prayer emoji).”



Vauls’ father, William, took over his twitter account in February as he underwent an emergency procedure on Feb. 15. He told the Clarion-Ledger that Vauls’ heart was functioning at 10-15 percent at that time.

Kaseem Vauls has been released from the hospital.

By March 1, things had begun to turn around.

“The doctors took Kaseem off the machine that was helping his heart because they feel his heart is rested and doing well supporting itself. Today they saiid they will be taking him off the ventilator because his lungs are doing great on their own,” William tweet. “He has been awake and alert. They are getting fluid off of him and working on his kidneys to fine tune them. Family keep praying. Thank you guys for your prayers, love, and support!”

On March 11th he reported that Kaseem was out of the ICU and that doctors were working on his kidneys.

Kaseem Vauls hails from Irmo High School in Columbia, South Carolina. A three-star prospect according to 247 Sports, he initially committed to Alabama A&M after high school. He redshirted that season before hitting the transfer portal and landing at Jackson State. Vault did not compete at Jackson State last fall. He was most recently seen in a video of him lifting weights on Feb. 7.

