Howard MBB picks up former ACC forward from transfer portal

Howard University, the current MEAC men’s basketball regular season champs has picked up a former ACC player from the transfer portal in freshman forward Dominick Campbell from Notre Dame University.

On March 13, Campbell made his official transfer portal announcement via social media.

“With the change in coaching staff and the uncertainty of the next head coach, I will be entering the transfer portal. I am keeping all my options open, including returning to Notre Dame. Thank you for support.”

Lucky for Howard Bison fans, he did not choose to return to the Fighting Irish. Two weeks after entering the transfer portal, Campbell made his decision to start a new beginning with Howard University.

Coming out of high school Campbell had 21 Division 1 offers from schools like U of Albany, Tennessee, Penn State, and Providence.

The 3-star recruit was ranked the number 1 recruit in New Hampshire for 2022. Campbell made his choice to join Notre Dame in 2021.

As a freshman, Dominick Campbell played in only ten games with Notre Dame, averaging 3.6 minutes per game.

Former Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey said Campbell is a positive asset when he steps on the court. “Dom is a gifted low post guy with great hands and footwork. He has the ability to carve out space and step out as well. He can make really good decisions with the ball in his hands.”

Howard recently lost Steve Settle III to the transfer portal. Settle, who was a huge playmaker and second led scorer for the Bison, Dominick Campbell will be a key component to replacing that production.

