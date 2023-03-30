Two HBCU players add their names to the 2023 WNBA Draft

By

ESPN reporter Alexa Philippou recently released a list of the women’s college basketball players who have declared for the 2023 WNBA Draft. Out of the 66 names on the list, there were two HBCU players who have entered their names in the in WNBA draft: Alabama State’s Ayana Emmanuel and Jazmin Harris out of North Carolina A&T.

Last year, Jackson State center Ameshya Williams-Holliday became just the sixth player from an HBCU to be drafted into the WNBA — and the first since 2002 when she was selected in the third round (25th overall) by the Indiana Fever.

Ayana Emmanuel – Alabama State University

Hailing from Fort Lauderdale, FL Ayana landed at Alabama State in 2018, and was dominant from the moment she stepped on the court. During her five-year career the senior guard played 136 games averaging 29.2 minutes per game.

In her freshman year, Emmanuel was a led scorer for the Hornets averaging 13.3 points a game while picking up 125 total rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Emmanuel picked up both SWAC Freshman of the Year and All-SWAC Second Team at the end on the 2018-2019 season.

Going into her sophomore and junior years Emmanuel improved her field-goal percentage from 36.4 to 44.2 alongside increasing her rebound average to 4.2. For the 2019-2020 season, Emmanuel tallied 47 assists and nabbed 25 steals. The next season she was named First Team BOXTOROW All-American and First Team All-SWAC.

For her final season, the 5-9 guard averaged 32.7 minutes and 16.8 points per game. Emmanuel dropped 42 three-pointers and 163 free-throws, marking that her highest free-throw percentage (82.7) as a Hornet. She finished the season 135 total rebounds, 52 steals, and 3 blocks.

Jazmin Harris – North Carolina A&T

As a transfer from UNC-Charlotte, Jazmin Harris provided depth and versatility for the Aggies with her dynamic mid-range jumper. Before committing to North Carolina A&T, Harris played three seasons with UNCC. She finished her career as a 49er averaging 5.3 rebounds, 8.0 points, and 47.6 field goal percentage.

During her first season with NC A&T, Harris averaged 26.4 minutes and 13.1 points for the 27 games she played. The Charlotte, NC native shot 67.1 percent from three and on defense, Harris embodied a defensive-oriented center, racking up 32 blocks, 9 steals, and 119 defensive rebounds (165 total.)

Rolling into her final year with the Aggies, the 6-3 center increased her free-throw percentage to 76.6 and her field-goal percentage to 48.9. Harris continued to dominate in the paint with 43 blocks, 13 steals, 25 assists, and 212 total rebounds (129 defensive and 83 offensive).

With March Madness still in full effect, participating players will have two days following their last tournament game to declare for the 2023 WBNA Draft.

