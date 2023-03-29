Jackson State loses playmaking linebacker to transfer portal

Jackson State’s football program will have a vacant roster spot to fill as junior linebacker Jurriente Davis enters the transfer portal.
Davis made his official announcement via his personal Twitter account.
“First off I would like to thank God, without him non of this would be possible. I want to thank God, without him none of this would be possible. I want that thank my family and support system for supporting me on the journey, especially when I decided to come to Jackson State University. I want to my teammates I appreciate the legendary season we had, the moments captures that will never be forgotten, and the blood sweat and tears that we put into every game…with that being said I will entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility left.”
Jurriente Davis transferred to Jackson State from Middle Tennessee State University after the 2021 season. The 6-1 linebacker committed to Jackson State carrying two years of eligibility with him.
At Middle Tennessee State Davis recorded 68 tackles (32 solo) with 3 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries. Coming to Jackson State, Davis was expected to enhance the already strong Tiger defense and in his one year at Jackson State, Davis recorded at least one tackle in 12 of the 13 games that season, racking up 58 total tackles, (38 solo), 1 sack and 1 forced fumble.