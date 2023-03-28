Norfolk State star Joe Bryant Jr. selected to Reese’s All-Star

By

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State men’s basketball star Joe Bryant Jr. continues to stack illustrious accolades to his decorated collegiate resume. The fifth-year senior will compete in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Reese’s Division I All-Star Game, the organization announced on Tuesday afternoon.



Bryant becomes just the second player in program history to represent Norfolk State at the prestigious event, showcasing the top senior talent across the country. Former NSU guard Pendarvis Williams received the honor in 2014.



Bryant was the only student-athlete from an HBCU to be selected to either team on Tuesday.

Joe Bryant sinks a 3-pointer against Coppin State.





“We are so proud of Joe to be able to represent NSU and all of HBCUs on this national stage,” Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones said. “To be the only HBCU player on the roster and the first in a few years is a testament to Joe’s hard work and the respect nationally of the program. Behold!”



Bryant will compete for the East All-Stars when the event takes place in Houston, Texas on Mar. 31, headed by Iona head coach Tobin Anderson. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium, broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. Admission to the game is free.



The recognition comes just two weeks after the organization named Bryant to the NABC District 15 First Team, the only MEAC player to receive first-team honors. The guard averaged 17.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this season en route to earning his second consecutive MEAC Player of the Year award.

