HBCU New York Classic returning for Year Two

After having over 35,000 fans in attendance during its inaugural run, the HBCU New York Classic is headed back to the Big Apple.
NEW YORK (March 29, 2023) – Following an incredible first year with over 35,000 fans in attendance, the Toyota HBCU New York Classic Presented by Walmart returns to MetLife Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Celebrating all the tradition and pageantry of the HBCU game day experience, the event culminates with an epic match-up between Morehouse College and Albany State University. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The HBCU NY Classic game will be broadcasted live on CNBC and simultaneously streamed on the Peacock Network and the NBC Sports App. Tickets go on sale April 10, 2023 at http://www.hbcunyclassic.com.

“MetLife Stadium is honored to host the second annual HBCU New York Classic,” said Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium. “HBCU New York Classic is an outstanding event and we look forward to welcoming Morehouse College, Albany State University and thousands of HBCU alumni and fans to our stadium this September.”

Known as the world’s largest HBCU Homecoming and the unofficial kickoff event of HBCU Homecoming week, fans and alumni from the 107 HBCUs across the country are expected to attend. The game’s halftime show will include a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop featuring surprise guests, plus spectacular drumline performances and a battle of the bands between participating schools. Additional performances and a full schedule of events will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled by the fan support and excitement around the HBCU New York Classic. Football fans, alumni and students come out to enjoy the action on the field, and the unique experience and camaraderie of the world’s largest HBCU Homecoming,” said President & CEO of Sports Eleven05 Albert Williams

“MetLife Stadium is the perfect venue for this one-of-a-kind event.”

Van Wagner is the exclusive sponsorship sales partner for the Toyota HBCU New York Classic presented by Walmart. For the latest details and ticket information, go to hbcunyclassic.com or follow along on Instagram and Twitter.

