Jackson State hosts a bevy of NFL scouts for Pro Day

Jackson State football hosted its 2023 Pro Day and welcomed scouts from nearly every NFL team. According to Jackson State Head Coach T.C. Taylor, 28 scouts attended the Pro Day; 27 scouts came from NFL teams and one from a Canadian Football League team.
Before the start of Pro Day, Deion Sanders, the previous head coach of the Tigers, sent out a message via social media to encourage the players.
“Praying for all our guys competing at Pro Day. Relax and exercise the gifts that God gave u. You have what it takes now take what u have and do yo thang! God bless all of u. #ProudCoachPrime Love y’all 2 Life. #Truth”
Jackson State standouts Isaiah Bolden, De’Jahn Warren, and Dallas Daniels all participated in the Pro Day event.
Isaiah Bolden
In February 2023, Bolden was one of the 12 HBCU players selected in the USFL College Draft. After being selected by the Memphis Showboats, Bolden now has another pro football option if his hopes of signing with an NFL team don’t pan out.
Bolden’s pro day numbers showed that he was ready for his NFL job interview. The final results showed he completed a 4.31 second 40-yard dash, and a 38 inch vertical jump.
At the cornerback position, Bolden led the nation in kickoff return yards in 2021 with 594 yards. Bolden completed 55 tackles with one fumble recovery.
De’Jahn Warren
Former Jackson State star defensive back made an appearance on the field during Pro Day as well. In an interview with The Bluebloods YouTube channel he express how he liked being back on the field with his teammates. “It feels great to set an example for the upcoming and rising seniors. I felt at home; I got to run and do drills with my team. I feel better this go around than the first one.”
Warren like his teammate Isaiah Bolden was selected in the 2023 USFL College Draft. Back in February, the defensive back made an impressive imprint at the HBCU Combine. Warren clocked in an unofficial 40-yard dash time between 4.36 to 4.48 seconds.
Warren was the No. 1 overall JUCO player in the country before committing to Jackson State in 2021. In his time at Jackson State, Warren completed 51 tackles, one 20-yard interception, and 57 total punts and kick return yards.
Dallas Daniels
As a graduate transfer, Daniels banked 14 receptions for Jackson State totaling 151 yards. In the SWAC, he finished third in receptions, third in receiving yards, and fourth in touchdowns.
Back in January Daniels was invited to the New England Patriots East-West Shrine Bowl. Daniels successfully mapped out quite a few impressive routes and even racked up two receptions in the all-star game.
In his interview with The Bluebloods, Daniels compared himself to a sponge; taking in advice from the Patriots to improve his game. “Going in that game was proving that I can play with that caliber of guys.”