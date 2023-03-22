By

The Sean Woods era of Southern University basketball has come and gone.



Woods has been released from his position as men’s basketball coach. The move was first reported by Hoop Dirt and confirmed shortly thereafter.

Southern has accumulated a 64-82 record since hiring Sean Woods as its head coach prior to the 2018-19 season. His best season came in 2021-2022 when SU went 17-14.

“At this time, we felt it was necessary to make a change in leadership of our men’s basketball program, over the last five years we have falling (fallen) short of our standard and expectations for our men’s basketball program,” Banks said. “We thank Sean and his family for all they have done for SU and wish them the very best in their journey.”

The former Kentucky star has previously coached at Mississippi Valley State (50-80) and Morehead State (77-70) before taking over at Southern University.

The school says it will begin an immediate search for Woods’ replacement.



One name that has been floated as a potential candidate is Carlos Sample. Sample, a former star at Southern under Ben Jobe, recently stepped down from his position as head coach at nearby Scottlandville High School. Sample has compiled a 676-198 record over the past 16 years at the high school level.

Sean Woods is out at Southern. Here’s a name to watch