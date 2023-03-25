Alabama State baseball pulls away late to down Jackson State

By

JACKSON, Miss. – Alabama State University held a moderate two-run lead before blowing open the game with a five-run ninth inning for a comfortable 9-2 victory over SWAC foe Jackson State in the first of a three-game set at Braddy Field on Friday.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

FINAL: Alabama State 9, Jackson State 2

Location: Braddy Field | Jackson, Miss.

Records: Alabama State 13-10 (2-2 SWAC) | Jackson State 13-6 (1-3)

HOW IT HAPPENED

ASU opened up a two-run lead through five innings with a single run in the third on a Jayden Sloan solo homer to left. The Hornets followed with a single run in the fifth on a run-scoring fielder’s choice off the bat of Ian Matos .

solo homer to left. The Hornets followed with a single run in the fifth on a run-scoring fielder’s choice off the bat of . The lead increased to 4-0 in the seventh with Trenton Jamison RBI single. He later scored in the inning on a wild pitch.

RBI single. He later scored in the inning on a wild pitch. Jackson State cut the lead in half with two runs in the seventh.

The Hornets ended any thoughts of a comeback with a five-run ninth. Two batters – Corey King and Cristian Lopez – were hit by pitches to force in two runs. Jamison had a run-scoring single while Jamal George knocked in two with a single to left.

ON THE MOUND

Omar Melendez pitched into the seventh to earn his fourth win without a loss on the season. The two runs allowed were both unearned.

pitched into the seventh to earn his fourth win without a loss on the season. The two runs allowed were both unearned. Sebeastian Colon came in the game in the seventh with two out to end a threat and followed with two more scoreless innings to earn his second save of the season. Colon allowed two hits, struck out one and walked one in two-plus innings of work.

Jesse Caver (3-2) was the losing pitcher for Jackson State,

INSIDE THE BOX

Jamison had a three-hit game with two RBI and two runs scored.

Sloan’s home run was his fourth of the season.

Jamal George , Randy Flores and Jack Hay each had two hits with Flores scoring three runs.

, and each had two hits with Flores scoring three runs. Hay also scored a run.

George drove in two with a double. Flores and Hay also had doubles.

Kyler McIntosh had a single, run scored and a walk in the win.

had a single, run scored and a walk in the win. King had a double, an RBI and a run scored.

UP NEXT: The series continues on Saturday with the Hornets facing Jackson State at Braddy Field. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. CDT.

