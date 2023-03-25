VIEW ALL SCORES
Alabama State

Alabama State baseball pulls away late to down Jackson State

The series continues on Saturday with the Hornets facing Jackson State at Braddy Field. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. CDT.
Courtesy of Alabama State Athletics

JACKSON, Miss. – Alabama State University held a moderate two-run lead before blowing open the game with a five-run ninth inning for a comfortable 9-2 victory over SWAC foe Jackson State in the first of a three-game set at Braddy Field on Friday.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

FINAL: Alabama State 9, Jackson State 2

Location: Braddy Field | Jackson, Miss.

Records: Alabama State 13-10 (2-2 SWAC) | Jackson State 13-6 (1-3)

Alabama State Jackson State

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • ASU opened up a two-run lead through five innings with a single run in the third on a Jayden Sloan solo homer to left. The Hornets followed with a single run in the fifth on a run-scoring fielder’s choice off the bat of Ian Matos.
  • The lead increased to 4-0 in the seventh with Trenton Jamison RBI single. He later scored in the inning on a wild pitch.
  • Jackson State cut the lead in half with two runs in the seventh.
  • The Hornets ended any thoughts of a comeback with a five-run ninth. Two batters – Corey King and Cristian Lopez – were hit by pitches to force in two runs. Jamison had a run-scoring single while Jamal George knocked in two with a single to left.

ON THE MOUND

  • Omar Melendez pitched into the seventh to earn his fourth win without a loss on the season. The two runs allowed were both unearned.
  • Sebeastian Colon came in the game in the seventh with two out to end a threat and followed with two more scoreless innings to earn his second save of the season. Colon allowed two hits, struck out one and walked one in two-plus innings of work.
  • Jesse Caver (3-2) was the losing pitcher for Jackson State,

INSIDE THE BOX

  • Jamison had a three-hit game with two RBI and two runs scored.
  • Sloan’s home run was his fourth of the season.
  • Jamal GeorgeRandy Flores and Jack Hay each had two hits with Flores scoring three runs.
  • Hay also scored a run.
  • George drove in two with a double. Flores and Hay also had doubles.
  • Kyler McIntosh had a single, run scored and a walk in the win.
  • King had a double, an RBI and a run scored.

UP NEXT: The series continues on Saturday with the Hornets facing Jackson State at Braddy Field. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. CDT.

