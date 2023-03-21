VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Benedict College releases 2023 football schedule

The Tigers take the field on Sept. 2 in the Carolinas Classic
Posted on

Courtesy: Benedict Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Tigers have announced their 2023 football schedule, which will feature the SIAC defending champions playing nine games, including five at home.
 
The season will kick off on Sept. 2 against Shaw in the Carolinas Classic. Last year, Benedict College competed against Elizabeth City State in the Carolinas Classic. The Tigers crushed ECS with a final score of 58-14.

Benedict College travels to Miles on Oct. 7, and then returns home for back-to-back games against Fort Valley State on Oct. 14, and then Kentucky State for Homecoming on Oct. 21.
 
Benedict takes its final road trip on Oct. 28 to take on Savannah State, before returning home on Nov. 4 to take on rival Allen University. Last season the Tigers beat Allen by a score of 54-21.

Unlike last year the Tigers will be home for 3 out of the 4 final football games. On Oct. 28, they will travel to Savannah State.

Before hitting the road to Georgia, Benedict College will be at home taking on Kentucky State on Oct. 21 for homecoming.

Benedict College releases 2023 football schedule
