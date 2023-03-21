DSU linebacker Brooks Parker signs with the British Columbia Lions

Courtesy of MEAC
DOVER, Del.– On Monday former Delaware State star linebacker Brooks Parker has signed a contract to compete for the Canadian Football League’s British Columbia Lions.
Parker, a two-time All-MEAC selection, tallied 167 total tackles, including 109 unassisted and 28.5 in the opponents’ backfield (7.5 sacks) during his Hornets’ career. He was Delaware State’s leader with 63 tackles (41 solo) during the 2022 season.
Brooks Parker was recently selected as Defensive MVP of the HBCU Pigskin Showdown All-Star Game. Prior to joining the Hornets, the Laurel, Del., native was a Delaware All-State running back and linebacker at Delmar High School. In 2021, Parker was placed on the Black College Football Player of the Year watchlist along with Preseason All-MEAC First Team and 2021-22 MEAC Academic All-Star
Brooks Parker joins the list of former Delaware State standouts who continued their playing careers north of the border, including running backs Reggie Barnes and Emmanuel Marc, linebacker Leroy Thompson, defensive lineman Lybrant Robinson, safety Brian Randall and wide receiver Tim Egerton. The Hornets have also tapped the Canadian market for talent over the years.
Among the most notable are running back Dean Noel, along with offensive linemen Thane Watkins and Mathew Derks, each of whom competed in the Canadian Football League (CFL) following their DSU careers.