Rasheed Wallace among NC A&T coaching names to watch

NC A&T is looking for a new head basketball coach and Rasheed Wallace is reportedly a favorite among some prominent program boosters.
The search for a new head men’s basketball coach at NC A&T began in earnest as soon as the Aggies bowed out in the second round of the CAA Tournament almost two weeks ago. The job opening was posted on February 27 just as the regular season ended.
The 76-61 second-round loss to Stony Brook commenced a search that Aggies Athletic Director Earl Hilton III said will be open and national in its scope.
Rasheed Wallace among names mentioned
Contacted Thursday, Hilton would not specify how many applications he had received for the job nor who they were. He did say that the initial list has been pared down to some degree. No interviews have been conducted yet.
Hilton says he hopes to have someone in place by the end of March or early April.
Several interesting names have been mentioned in connection to the job. They include former UNC and NBA player Rasheed Wallace, Assistant Steve Smith on Leonard Hamilton’s staff at Florida State, assistant B. J. McKie on Steve Forbes’ staff at Wake Forest and Frank Haith an assistant to Penny Hardaway at Memphis.
Rasheed Wallace previously served as a head coach at a Durham, NC high school and briefly as an assistant at Memphis under Penny Hardaway.
Shumpert still in place at NC A&T
For now, Phillip Shumpert still retains the title of interim head coach. He guided the Aggies to a 13-19 overall record and 8-10 mark in CAA play. He is expected to be under consideration for the permanent position.
In the preseason, the Aggies were picked to finish 12th in the 13-team CAA. Shumpert, a former three-year assistant who took the job on an interim basis after Will Jones was abruptly let go last August, guided the Aggies in the regular season to a sixth-place tie with Delaware.
“We came in, got the job in August, lost two players immediately before the season started, were picked 12thand finished sixth,” Shumpert said after the loss to Stony Brook. “So, like I told them (in the locker room), I’m so proud of those guys. We played 19 road games this year and those guys still fought. We played against top-level competition and they fought every single game. And I love those guys for the effort and sticking together when they didn’t have to stick together. So, hat’s off to the staff and the players.”
Who will return for NC A&T?
Who gets the permanent job will likely determine who returns for the Aggies.
Six-two sophomore guard Kam Woods and 6-8 redshirt freshman Duncan Powell garnered all-CAA honors and are expected to be the top returnees. Woods, a prolific 3-point shooter, was a second team all-CAA selection. He averaged 17.7 points per game, fourth in the conference, and was in the top 100 in six national statistical categories. Powell (8-0 ppg., 5.7 rpg.) was named to the CAA all-freshman team.
Six-nine starting center Austin Johnson (5.3 ppg., 5.8 rpg.), a senior, is expected to graduate this summer but could return. Will Felton, a promising 6-9 redshirt freshman, blew out his knee and missed the entire season. He could also be a key returnee. Six-two freshman Tyrese Elliot (3.2 ppg.) played well in the latter part of the season.
Six-six redshirt junior forward and second-leading scorer Marcus Watson (14.2 ppg.) has entered his name in the transfer portal.
Six-five forward Demetric Horton (10.8 ppg., 5.2 rpg.) has exhausted his eligibility and has been selected to play in the 2nd HBCU All-Star Gamc in Houston on April 2.Rasheed Wallace among NC A&T coaching names to watch