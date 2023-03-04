CAA Championship: North Carolina A&T loses to Stony Brook

By

Stony Brook defeated North Carolina A&T in the 2023 MBB CAA Championship by a score of 76-61 on Saturday evening. The Seawolves went into halftime trailing 31-28 but outscored the Aggies by 18 points in the second half to secure the win.

Frankie Policelli scored 30 points to lead the way for Stony Brook. That performance included an impressive 20 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. Stony Brook’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 62% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.25 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 42% shooting and 0.84 points per possession in the first half.

Kam Woods recorded 25 points and eight rebounds, and Tyrese Elliott added another 11 points to lead North Carolina A&T. As a team, the Aggies struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.85 points per possession on 32% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 11-of-26 on field goal attempts in the paint.

Stony Brook’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. Next they’ll face College of Charleston, who is coming off a win of its own, on March 5. On the other side, North Carolina A&T fell to 16-19 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

