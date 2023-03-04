VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

CAA Championship: North Carolina A&T loses to Stony Brook

Frank Policelli hits a career high of 30 points for Stony Brook pushing North Carolina A&T out of the CAA Tourney
Posted on

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Stony Brook defeated North Carolina A&T in the 2023 MBB CAA Championship by a score of 76-61 on Saturday evening. The Seawolves went into halftime trailing 31-28 but outscored the Aggies by 18 points in the second half to secure the win.

Frankie Policelli scored 30 points to lead the way for Stony Brook. That performance included an impressive 20 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. Stony Brook’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 62% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.25 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 42% shooting and 0.84 points per possession in the first half.

Kam Woods recorded 25 points and eight rebounds, and Tyrese Elliott added another 11 points to lead North Carolina A&T. As a team, the Aggies struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.85 points per possession on 32% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 11-of-26 on field goal attempts in the paint.

Stony Brook’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. Next they’ll face College of Charleston, who is coming off a win of its own, on March 5. On the other side, North Carolina A&T fell to 16-19 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

CAA Championship: North Carolina A&T loses to Stony Brook
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

319
2022-2023 Basketball

Coppin State closes out season taking down Morgan State
270
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Tennessee State loses OVC Championship to Southeast Mo. State
Hue Jackson Grambling State Hue Jackson Grambling State
1.6K
Grambling

Hue Jackson: NFL, Power Five have shown us who they are
NASCAR, Rajah Caruth NASCAR, Rajah Caruth
37
Nascar

Rajah Caruth moves on from double duty Las Vegas weekend
352
2022-2023 Basketball

Jackson State takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff in SWAC showdown
To Top
X