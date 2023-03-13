Bowie State football pay it forward within the community

Courtesy of Bowie State Athletics
BOWIE, Md. –On Saturday, Mar. 4, the Bowie State football program took part in serving the community by visiting the Brookdale Woodward Estates Assisted Living Facility as a means to pay it forward.
“When Coach Jackson was named as the head football coach here at Bowie State University, during our first staff meeting, coach conveyed his expectations for the program,” said Defensive Coordinator Avery Williams. “Coach Jackson expressed his desire for program members and staff to be very visible within our school community and the local community at large; demonstrating positive character traits. We were thankful for the opportunity to visit Brookdale Woodward Estates as it provided an opportunity for our student athletes and staff to pay it forward while serving our community.”
During the visit, student-athletes spent time with the residents getting to know them while having conversations and participating in various activities. Members of the Bulldog football program expressed having a great time engaging the residents in board games such as monopoly, scrabble, checkers, etc.; while bringing out the competitive sides of both parties.
“Both residents and staff expressed gratitude and were thankful that our young men are in their community, they could have been doing many other things on a Saturday afternoon, yet chose to come spend time with them,” added Williams. “It was an awesome experience, witnessing the residents genuinely enjoying themselves, smiling and laughing throughout our time there. The lessons learned by our student-athletes regarding practical ways to support others will hopefully be remembered and continued for the remainder of their lives.”
Located in Bowie, Md., Brookdale Woodward Estates Assisted Living Facility is designed for seniors who need a little more day-to-day assistance than residents in independent living settings. Brookdale’s community offers programs and teams members that can provide support with everything from assistance with daily living and basic care to recreational activities and transportation.
