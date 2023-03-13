Bowie State women’s bowling strikes eighth CIA champion title

By

Courtesy of Bowie State Athletics

BOWIE, Md. – Make that eight-straight crowns as the Bowie State women’s bowling program captured the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Northern Division title with an outstanding weekend at the CIAA Event III hosted by the Bulldogs at the AMF Southdale Lanes in Pasadena, Md.

Prior to Saturday’s competition, Bowie State honored two seniors that featured Erin Pearson and Olivia Watts . Additionally, members of the 2022 CIAA Championship team were honored and presented their championship rings.

The three-day event was the third undefeated weekend for the program this season. The Bulldogs went 12-0 behind a team total pins of 6520 and Baker total pins (2223), combining for 8743 total. Junior Chalia Gray tabbed the North’s Highest Average for the second time this season (157.25). The Glen Burnie, Md., native rolled a 208 – the Bulldogs only 200-game this weekend against Virginia State on Mar. 11.

How it happened

Bowie State started competition with four-straight during day one, defeating Virginia Union (744-574), Virginia State (745-521) while against the Lady Vikings of ECSU; BSU outlasted Elizabeth City State, 694-626. In the final match of the day, Bowie State topped the Trojans of VSU (763-655).



Bowie State continued to bring the heat during Day two with quadruple wins over Virginia State (810-609 and 655-582), Elizabeth City State (703-644 and 695-690) and Virginia Union (711-651).

In Bakers, the Bulldogs cruised to three-straight with a dominating 714-576 win over VSU, 727-601 victory over ECSU and a dictating decision over VUU (782-603).

Five Bulldogs finished in the top-25 individual standings. Gray had the highest with 157.25, followed by Pearson (156.88) for 10th, Watts at 14th (152.75), graduate senior Paris Anthony at 16th overall (149.63) and sophomore Sydney Tabor (123.00) at No. 24.

The Bulldogs (49-12, 44-4 CIAA) will await the announcements for the upcoming 2023 CIAA Women’s Bowling Championships seeding and superlatives. The championship will take place on Mar. 25-26 in Salem, Va.

