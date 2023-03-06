By

BOWIE, Md. – Bowie State football announces practice schedules for 2023 Spring Camp. Practices will begin on March 28 and the Bulldog Spring Game is set for April 22 at 2 p.m.

Fans will be able to attend the Spring Game with free admission. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. prior to the spring game; the Bulldogs will host junior day and an alumni game at 11 a.m. and 12 noon, respectively.

Bowie State head coach Kyle Jackson and the Bulldogs open 2023 Spring Camp on March 28 with practices times to be announced below:

2023 Spring Camp Schedule

Tuesday, Mar. 28 at 7 pm

Thursday, Mar. 30 at 4 pm

Friday, Mar. 31 at 4 pm



Tuesday, Apr. 4 at 7 pm

Thursday, Apr. 6 at 4 pm

Friday, Apr. 7 at 4 pm

Saturday, Apr. 8 at 1:30 pm



Tuesday, Apr. 11 at 7 pm

Thursday, Apr. 13 at 4 pm

Thursday Apr. 14 at 4 pm

Friday, Apr. 15 at 1:30 pm



Tuesday, Apr. 18 at 7 pm

Thursday, Apr. 20 at 4 pm

Friday, Apr. 21 at 4 pm



Saturday, Apr. 22

Junior Day at 11 am

Alumni Flag Game 12 noon

Spring Game at 2 pm

Dates and times are subject to change.

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubulldogs.com.

Bowie State football spring 2023 schedule