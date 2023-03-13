Alcorn State MBB clinches second NIT Tourney bid in row

By

Courtesy of Alcorn State Athletics

LORMAN, Miss. – The Alcorn State men’s basketball team earned a bid to the 2023 National Invitational Tournament on Sunday for the second year in a row. The Braves were named Southwestern Athletic Conference Regular Season Co-Champions, closing the season 18-12 overall and 15-3 in conference play.

BACK2️⃣BACK CHAMPS has a nice ring to it🏆 WAY TO GEAUX BRAVES!!!#FEARTHEBRAVE | #BIGBADBRAVES pic.twitter.com/V3d1ukLeri — Alcorn State Men’s Basketball (@Alcorn_St_MBB) March 5, 2023

Alcorn State (18-13) will take on the No. 3 seed North Texas (26-7) on Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. CT inside The Super Pit in Denton, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and WPRL 91.7 The Gold.

Last season, Alcorn State took on Texas A&M in the tournament’s first round. Alcorn fell 74-62 to the No. 1 seed in a close contest. Prior to the 2021-22 season, it had been 20 years since Alcorn State made an NIT appearance.

Alcorn State enters the tournament after a devastating loss to eventual SWAC Tournament Champions Texas Southern 66-62 in the quarterfinals.

If the the Braves defeat UNT, they will advance to the second round against the Sam Houston and Santa Clara winner. The results of other games and facility availability will determine game locations.

The NIT is a five-round national tournament that features some of the country’s best teams and biggest brands. The semifinals and finals of this year’s NIT will be held at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas from March 28-30th.

Tickets for Wednesday’s game can be purchased by clicking here. General admission starts at $15 for upper seating and $20 for lower bowl seating.

