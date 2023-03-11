Texas Southern beats Grambling St. for third straight SWAC title

By

Texas Southern defeated Grambling State in the 2023 MBB SWAC Championship by a score of 61-58 on Saturday evening. The Tigers went into halftime with a 13-point lead. Despite being outscored 40-30 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Tigers and hold on for the win.

PJ Henry scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the way for Texas Southern. As a whole, Texas Southern were less than impressive on the offensive side of the ball, scoring just 0.9 points per possession on 30% shooting from the field. Their shooting woes were alleviated by a relentless pursuit on the boards. Their 17 offensive rebounds led to 15 big second chance points.

Zahad Munford scored 12 points while Jonathan Aku added another 11 to lead the way for Grambling State. As a team, the Tigers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.82 points per possession on 33% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 2-of-18 from deep.

Texas Southern showed once again that they are a dangerous team. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, this loss marks a return to earth for Grambling State after a run of great play. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

