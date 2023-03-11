Virginia Union takes down Fairmont State to advance in NCAAs

By

Two weeks after going home early from the CIAA Tournament, Virginia Union has clearly regrouped and its season is still going.



Fourth-seed VUU took care of businesses against fifth-seeded Fairmont State 66-64 on Saturday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament. It will take on no. 1 seed and region host Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Sunday.



Virginia Union trailed Fairmont State 35-31 at halftime, but managed to outscore it 35-29 in the second half to come away with the win. VUU shot just 35.1 percent from the field, while connecting on 36.4 percent from the 3-point line.



Robert Osborne, the CIAA Player of The Year, led VUU with a game-high 18 points and added 10 rebounds. Devin Sims added 14 points and Khalil Williams-Diggins chipped in 10. Raemaad Wright pulled down 16 rebounds, including seven offensive rebounds. VUU out-rebounded Fairmont State 46-41 and pulled down 22 offensive rebounds to go along with the 24 on the defensive end.



The Panthers converted those offensive rebounds into 18 points, which was a key factor in the win.



VUU improves to 24-7 overall as it prepares to take on IUP, which is currently 31-1. IUP got all it could handle in its opener, edging out CIAA Champion Winston-Salem State 52-50 in the final seconds.



The win was the first in the NCAA Tournament for VUU since 2007. VUU is a three-time NCAA Division II champion.

