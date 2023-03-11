Norfolk State outscores Howard for WBB MEAC championship

By

NORFOLK, VA – Top seed Norfolk State had to overcome a 30-point effort by MEAC Player of the Year Destiny Howell to come away with a 56-52 win over third-seed Howard in the championship game of the women’s MEAC tournament here Saturday.

It is the second women’s championship for the Lady Spartans (26-6), who took their first title in 2002. By virtue of the win, Norfolk State gets the MEAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Div. I championship tournament.

Norfolk State was led by 11 points each from Niya Fields and Makoye Diawara. Fields made seven free throws in the final 20 seconds to keep Howard at bay, including the final two with no time on the clock for the final margin. The Lady Spartans needed those charity tosses as Howell canned the final two of her game-high eight 3-pointers to keep Howard close.

Howell had six of her treys as part of 21 first-half points that staked Howard (16-14) to a 30-29 lead at halftime. Norfolk State led 41-36 after three quarters and went up by 10, at 47-37 with 5:11 left on a layup by Deja Francis. Howard fought back, clawing to within 51-49 and 52-51 on Howell’s final 3-pointers.

