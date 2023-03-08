VIEW ALL SCORES
Grambling State
2022-2023 Basketball

SWAC 2022-2023 Men’s Basketball Postseason Honors

Grambling State’s Cameron Christon was named Player of the Year, while Alabama A&M’s Olisa Blaise Akonobi claimed Defensive Player of the Year recognition.
Posted on

Courtesy of the SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2022-23 All-SWAC Men’s Basketball teams and individual award winners on Tuesday evening. The all-conference honors were voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors.  

SWAC

Alabama State’s Antonio Madlock was tabbed Newcomer of the Year, Bethune- Cookman’s Zion Harmon was selected Freshman of the Year, and Alcorn State’s Landon Bussie and Grambling State’s Donte’ Jackson were voted SWAC Co-Coach of the Year.   

Christon was a key contributor for a Grambling State Tigers Men’s Basketball team that finished tied for a league best record of 15-3 in conference play. He average 13.3 points per game to go along with 5.6 rebounds per game and 1.5 assists per game.

Akonobi was a key presence for Alabama A&M defensively as he led the conference in blocked shots in league play. He also ranked 13th in the league in rebounds with 5.7 rebounds per game while averaging 7.9 points per game.

Madlock had a stellar debut season for Alabama State averaging 11.2 points per game. He also contributed 6.0 rebounds per game and 2.9 assists per game.

Harmon was key figure for Bethune-Cookman this past season averaging 14.7 points per game. He also contributed 2.0 rebounds per game along with 2.7 assists per game.

Bussie led the Alcorn State Braves to a 15-3 league record along with a #1 seed in the upcoming SWAC Basketball Tournament. The title also marked back-to-back titles for the Braves.

Jackson led Grambling State to its first regular season title since the 2017-18 season. The Tigers enter the upcoming SWAC Basketball Tournament as the #2 seed after finishing with a 15-3 mark in conference play.

The complete list all-conference selections and individual awards winners is listed below.

All-SWAC First Team
Cameron Christon, Grambling State
Shaun Doss Jr., Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Dominic Brewton, Alcorn State
Will Douglas, Prairie View A&M
Terry Collins, Mississippi Valley State

All-SWAC Second Team
Shawndarius Cowart, Grambling State
Joirdon Karl Nicholas, Texas Southern
Zion Harmon, Bethune-Cookman
Jeremiah Kendall, Alcorn State
Brion Whitley, Southern

Co-Coach of the Year
Landon Bussie, Alcorn State

Co-Coach of the Year
Donte’ Jackson, Grambling State

Player of the Year
Cameron Christon, Grambling State

Defensive Player of the Year
Olisa Blaise Akonobi, Alabama A&M

Newcomer of the Year
Antonio Madlock, Alabama State

Freshman of the Year
Zion Harmon, Bethune-Cookman

