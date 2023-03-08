VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

SWAC 2022-2023 Women’s Basketball Postseason Awards

The complete listing of SWAC WBB all-conference selections and individual awards winners.
Posted on

Courtesy of the SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2022-23 All-SWAC Women’s Basketball teams and individual award winners on Tuesday evening. The all-conference honors were voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors.  

Alabama State’s Ayana Emmanuel was named Player of the Year while Jackson State’s Angel Jackson claimed Defensive Player of the Year accolades.

SWAC

Bethune-Cookman’s Chanel Wilson was tabbed Newcomer of the Year, Texas Southern’s Micah Gray was selected Freshman of the Year, and Jackson State’s Tomekia Reed was voted SWAC Coach of the Year.   

Emmanuel was the leading scorer in the league during conference play averaging 16.9 points per game in conference action. Her stellar play helped propel Alabama State to a 12-6 mark in league play.

Jackson was the key defensive presence for a Jackson State Tigers Women’s Basketball team that held opponents to the fewest points per game in conference play (59.1 ppg). She led the conference in blocks per game with 2.4 blocks per outing.

Wilson posted an impressive debut season for B-CU while ranking second in the league in scoring with 16.8 points per game. She also contributed 3.1 rebounds per game and 2.3 assists per outing.

Gray was a key contributor for the Texas Southern Lady Tigers offensively. She led her team in scoring in conference play with 16.7 points per game while ranking third in the league overall. She scored a league-high 41 points earlier this season.

Reed has led Jackson State to four consecutive SWAC Regular Season Championship Titles. The Tigers enter the tournament as the #1 seed after concluding regular season play with a 17-1 conference record.  

The complete listing of all-conference selections and individual awards winners can be found below.

All-SWAC First Team
Ayana Emmanuel, Alabama State
Ti’lan Boler, Jackson State
Diana Rosenthal, Prairie View A&M
Chanel Wilson, Bethune-Cookman
Jayla Crawford, Alabama State

All-SWAC Second Team
Jariyah Covington, Jackson State
Amani Free, Alabama A&M
Destiny Brown, Alcorn State
Micah Gray, Texas Southern
Dylan Horton, Florida A&M

Coach of the Year
Tomekia Reed, Jackson State

Player of the Year
Ayana Emmanuel, Alabama State

Defensive Player of the Year
Angel Jackson, Jackson State

Newcomer of the Year
Chanel Wilson, Bethune-Cookman

Freshman of the Year
Micah Gray, Texas Southern

SWAC 2022-2023 Women’s Basketball Postseason Awards
Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Howard Men's Basketball Howard Men's Basketball
69
2022-2023 Basketball

MEAC announces 2022-2023 men’s basketball honors
Bowie State Bowie State
325
Bowie State

Bowie State football spring 2023 schedule
57
2022-2023 Basketball

Tuskegee WBB fighting for NCAA respect after successful season
Tank Dell Tank Dell
324
Alabama A&M

Tank Dell’s NFL Draft journey began at an HBCU
54
2022-2023 Basketball

MEAC Tourney: Norfolk State WBB dominant in route to semifinals
To Top
X