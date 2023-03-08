SWAC 2022-2023 Women’s Basketball Postseason Awards

By

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2022-23 All-SWAC Women’s Basketball teams and individual award winners on Tuesday evening. The all-conference honors were voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors.

Alabama State’s Ayana Emmanuel was named Player of the Year while Jackson State’s Angel Jackson claimed Defensive Player of the Year accolades.

Bethune-Cookman’s Chanel Wilson was tabbed Newcomer of the Year, Texas Southern’s Micah Gray was selected Freshman of the Year, and Jackson State’s Tomekia Reed was voted SWAC Coach of the Year.

Emmanuel was the leading scorer in the league during conference play averaging 16.9 points per game in conference action. Her stellar play helped propel Alabama State to a 12-6 mark in league play.



Jackson was the key defensive presence for a Jackson State Tigers Women’s Basketball team that held opponents to the fewest points per game in conference play (59.1 ppg). She led the conference in blocks per game with 2.4 blocks per outing.



Wilson posted an impressive debut season for B-CU while ranking second in the league in scoring with 16.8 points per game. She also contributed 3.1 rebounds per game and 2.3 assists per outing.



Gray was a key contributor for the Texas Southern Lady Tigers offensively. She led her team in scoring in conference play with 16.7 points per game while ranking third in the league overall. She scored a league-high 41 points earlier this season.

Reed has led Jackson State to four consecutive SWAC Regular Season Championship Titles. The Tigers enter the tournament as the #1 seed after concluding regular season play with a 17-1 conference record.

The complete listing of all-conference selections and individual awards winners can be found below.



All-SWAC First Team

Ayana Emmanuel, Alabama State

Ti’lan Boler, Jackson State

Diana Rosenthal, Prairie View A&M

Chanel Wilson, Bethune-Cookman

Jayla Crawford, Alabama State



All-SWAC Second Team

Jariyah Covington, Jackson State

Amani Free, Alabama A&M

Destiny Brown, Alcorn State

Micah Gray, Texas Southern

Dylan Horton, Florida A&M

Coach of the Year

Tomekia Reed, Jackson State



Player of the Year

Ayana Emmanuel, Alabama State

Defensive Player of the Year

Angel Jackson, Jackson State

Newcomer of the Year

Chanel Wilson, Bethune-Cookman

Freshman of the Year

Micah Gray, Texas Southern

