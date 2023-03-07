Grambling State takes big SWAC men’s basketball honors

By

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | The Grambling State University men’s basketball team had the accolades continue to pour in, as Cameron Christon and head men’s basketball coach Donte’s Jackson were named Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Player and Coach of the Year, respectively, by the conference on Tuesday evening.

Christon and Jackson weren’t the only members of the program to be honored. Senior guard Shawdarius Cowart was named second-team All-SWAC after a stellar season.

Christon, who was also named to the first-team, was one of the most dynamic players in the SWAC, averaging 12.8 points per game helping lead Grambling State to its first 20-win season in 43 years. He also ranked in the top 15 in the SWAC in multiple categories. He was 11th in points per game, 10th in total rebounds (161) and was 12th in three-pointers made (45). Christon racked up a game-high 25 points twice this season and notched a double-double versus Alabama A&M on Feb. 6

Jackson, in his seventh season leading the Tigers, was named SWAC Men’s Basketball Co-Coach the Year alongside Alcorn State’s Landon Bussie, after guiding GSU to historic regular season finish. Grambling State eclipsed the 20-win mark for the first time since the 1979-80 season. GSU also tied its Division I record for wins in a season, going 22-8 overall, with a 15-3 mark in conference play.

This is the second time Jackson has been named SWAC Coach of the Year, as he earned the honor following the 2017-18 campaign.

Cowart was big on both ends of the floor for Grambling State. The Pensacola, Fla. native is currently second in the SWAC in total steals with 56. On offense, Cowart averaged 11.3 points per game, which landed him inside the top 20 in the league. He’s also fifth in total assists with 94. He was also third on the team in rebounds, pulling down 109 boards.

The Grambling State men’s basketball team begins SWAC Tournament play as the No. 2 seed as faces No. 7 seed Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Barrow Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

