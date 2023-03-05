Jackson State beats Mississippi Valley State University on the road

By

Jackson State recorded their fourth straight win, handing Mississippi Valley State University a 68-60 loss at Harrison HPER Complex on Saturday evening. The Tigers got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 30-28 lead. They then continued to outscore the Delta Devils 38-32 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Great way to end the regular season in the Win column! This puts your tigers with a 12-6 record in conference play sitting at a #3 seed heading into the SWAC tournament. Job is not finished and we will continue to do it together!! 💪🏾💪🏾 #TheeFamily💙 #Mindset pic.twitter.com/RVVDnfyoMr — Jackson State Men's Basketball (@GoJSUTigersMBB) March 5, 2023

Coltie Young led the way for Jackson State, putting up 15 points to go along with five boards. As a team, the Tigers shot 45% from the field, 27% from behind the arc, and 71% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.98 points per possession on 55% true shooting.

Terry Collins scored 15 points while dishing out five assists to lead the way for Mississippi Valley State University. As a team, the Delta Devils shot 23-of-54 from the field and 3-of-14 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.87 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

Jackson State showed once again that they are a dangerous team. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, Mississippi Valley State University fell to 5-27 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

