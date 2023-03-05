By

Grambling State recorded its ninth straight win in dominating fashion, handing Alabama State a 69-49 loss at FCH Assembly Center on Saturday evening. The Tigers trailed at half, but they jumped the Hornets out of the break, pummeling them 41-20 over the final 20 minutes. Grambling finishes the regular season being named the 2023 SWAC regular season champions.

𝗦𝗪𝗔𝗖 𝗥𝗘𝗚𝗨𝗟𝗔𝗥 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗖𝗢-𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗦‼️



Grambling State defeats Alabama State 69-49 to finish the regular season 22-8 overall, 15-3 in @theswac!#GramFam | #ThisIsTheG🐯🏀 pic.twitter.com/hKbKvIquFw — Grambling State Men’s Basketball (@gmensbasketball) March 5, 2023

Tra’Michael Moton scored 18 points to lead the way for Grambling State. As a team, the Tigers shot 45% from the field, 50% from behind the arc, and 87% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.15 points per possession on 55% true shooting.

Alabama State was led by Jordan O’Neal, who recorded 13 points and six boards. The Hornets went 18-of-47 from the field in this one, including 4-of-13 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.8 points per possession on 44% true shooting.

Grambling State showed once again that they are a dangerous team. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, Alabama State’s struggles continue. The team can’t seem to stop the losses from piling up. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Grambling State secures SWAC regular season championship