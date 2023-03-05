Upset Alert: Alabama A&M beats Southern on the road

By

Alabama A&M upset one of the top SWAC teams, Southern, by a score of 68-65 on Saturday evening. The Bulldogs went into halftime with an 11-point lead. Despite being outscored 35-27 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Jags and hold on for the win.

Xavier Brewer led the way for Alabama A&M, putting up 16 points to go along with six boards. As a team, the Bulldogs shot 57% from the field, 52% from behind the arc, and 62% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.02 points per possession on 68% true shooting.

Southern’s offense was led by Brion Whitley, who scored 17 points. As a team, the Jags shot 23-of-55 from the field and 3-of-23 from three. That contributed to their average of 0.96 points per possession and 51% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Alabama A&M rebounded nicely from its last game, a loss against Grambling State. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, this loss marks a return to earth for Southern after a run of great play. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

