By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Arkansas-Pine Bluff snapped Alcorn State’s two-game win streak on Saturday afternoon, handing it a 74-66 loss at H.O. Clemmons Arena. They went into halftime with a 37-24 lead and were able to hold off the Lady Braves for the final 20 minutes.

Markisha Body scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. As a team, the Lady Lions shot 51% from the field, 41% from behind the arc, and 59% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.94 points per possession on 59% true shooting.

Destiny Brown put up 20 points to lead Alcorn State. The Lady Braves shot 25-of-68 from the field and 5-of-18 from behind the arc. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Alcorn State only mustered 0.82 points per possession on 43% true shooting.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s record improved to 12-16 with the win. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, Alcorn State’s loss ended the momentum it had from its recent win over Mississippi Valley State University. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Body pushes Arkansas-Pine Bluff over Alcorn State