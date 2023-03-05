Harmon scores big to lead Bethune-Cookman pass Florida A&M

By

Bethune-Cookman gave Florida A&M its third consecutive loss in a 91-70 rout at Moore Gymnasium on Saturday evening. The Wildcats had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a five-point lead and outscoring the Rattlers 48-32 in the final 20 minutes.

Zion Harmon led the way for Bethune-Cookman, putting up 29 points. It wasn’t just Harmon though, the Wildcats’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.24 points per possession on 57% shooting from the field. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 13-of-23 three-point attempts.

Noah Meren put up 20 points to lead Florida A&M. The Rattlers shot 22-of-52 from the field and 3-of-14 from behind the arc. That contributed to their average of 0.99 points per possession and 50% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Bethune-Cookman’s record improved to 12-19 with the win. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, Florida A&M’s struggles continue. The team can’t seem to stop the losses from piling up. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

