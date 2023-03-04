Tuskegee women claim SIAC title

By

SAVANNAH, Ga. __ Tuskegee women’s basketball won their first SIAC Tournament Championship since 2008 with a 72-65 win over Miles on Satruday afternoon inside of Tiger Arena. The championship is the first under reigning SIAC Coach of the Year Trelanne Powell .



JuToreyia Willis led the Golden Tigers with 25 points, five assists and four rebounds, followed by Brittney Bolin with 15 points and four bounds. Ashiala Jackson finished with near double-doubles, with Jackson at 12 points and nine rebounds, while Nadia Thorman-Mckey finished with 11 points and eight boards in the win.



Tuskegee started strong, going up 9-3 early in the opening quarter before holding a 12-5 lead at the midway point. Both sides slowed offensively over the next few possessions, as the next score from Miles made the game 12-7, before the Willis hit a three to give Tuskegee a 17-12 lead heading into the second.



Miles had a strong second period, taking their first lead of the game at 19-17 with a score inside at the 7:09 mark, however Tuskegee responded quickly, regained the edge on a three from Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim before going up 26-19 with just over five minutes remaining in the half. The Golden Tigers controlled the momentum until the break, holding a 34-29 lead.



Early in the third, Tuskegee scored eight unanswered on three points from Bolin followed by five from Willis to take their first double figure lead at 44-33 with six minutes in the frame.



From there, Miles clawed back again, this time getting within two at 44-42 following a three and later got within a point following scores from Feliah Greer, however Tuskegee continued to hold on, leading 52-248 heading into the final quarter.



The Golden Tigers extended their lead to ten again at 62-52 at the 5:20 mark, and continued to control the game, fighting off a final comeback effort from Miles in the 72-65 win.

