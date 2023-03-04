By

Prairie View A&M gave Texas Southern its fourth consecutive loss in a 65-57 barnburner at William Nicks Building on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Panthers went into halftime leading with a slight three-point lead. They were able to extend that lead over the final 20 minutes, as they outscored the Lady Tigers 37-32 in the second half.

Diana Rosenthal led the way for Prairie View A&M, putting up 23 points. As a team, the Lady Panthers shot 41% from the field, 56% from behind the arc, and 60% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.87 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

The Panthers (@PVAMU_WBB) sweep the season series against rival Texas Southern! They get the win, 65 – 57! Both teams traded buckets all game, but after a late takeover by Kennedy Paul and TaMiracle Taylor, the Panthers secure the dub. Next up for the Panthers: The tournament. pic.twitter.com/JXyIvoxnZR — Dorian Waller (@dorianwaller02) March 4, 2023

Taniya Lawson put up 24 points to lead Texas Southern. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 23-of-59 from the field and 3-of-22 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.77 points per possession on 44% true shooting.

Prairie View A&M’s record improved to 15-14 with the win. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, this afternoon’s result was a letdown for Texas Southern. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against Alcorn State. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Prairie View A&M WBB defeats Texas Southern