2022-2023 Basketball

Southern takes down Alabama A&M in SWAC showdown

The Jaguars end their SWAC season on a high note after handing Alabama A&M a loss
Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Saturday afternoon was a battle of two of the best SWAC teams. Southern came out on top, handing Alabama A&M a 66-53 loss. The Lady Jaguars got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 34-27 lead. They then continued to outscore the Bulldogs 32-26 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Genovea Johnson led the way for Southern, putting up 16 points. As a team, the Lady Jaguars shot 42% from the field, 33% from behind the arc, and 71% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.99 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

Amiah Simmons scored 21 points while Emajin McCallop added another eight to lead the way for Alabama A&M. As a team, the Bulldogs struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.78 points per possession on 31% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 10-of-28 on field goal attempts in the paint.

Southern’s record improved to 15-14 with the win. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, Alabama A&M fell to 14-14 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

