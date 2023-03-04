VIEW ALL SCORES
NASCAR, Rajah Caruth
Nascar

Rajah Caruth moves on from double duty Las Vegas weekend

Pit road dust up ruins what would have been a good Las Vegas finish for Rajah Caruth.
Posted on

Winston-Salem State student and NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth had his share of ups and downs at Las Vegas this weekend. Caruth finished 29th on Friday night in the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 after starting 24th to begin the race. It was a race that saw Caruth battling for a top ten spot until a turbulent late pit stop. The television broadcast only mentioned that Caruth was penalized for improper fueling on the last stop. That caused a pass through penalty that ruined a good finish. However, there was damage to the No. 24 truck after the pit stop with Caruth extolling on social media that he got “destroyed” coming to pit road.

“Last night was looking great.. earned points in both stages and was running around the top 10 when we got destroyed coming to pit road. Lots of positives from this weekend tho,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Kyle Busch won the truck race on Friday night, back racing in his hometown of Las Vegas.

On to Saturday for Rajah Caruth

Caruth finished 26th on Saturday while racing the No. 45 Chevrolet in the Xfinity series race at Las Vegas. He finished off the lead lap in a topsy turvy race that he summed up on social media.

“Fired off pretty nicely around 11th, managed a tight balance, got spun out, pit road kerfuffle, and ended up 26th. Upward n onward,” Caruth posted.

Austin Hill won the Xfinity series race on Saturday, Rajah Caruth is running a partial schedule in that series in 2023 In his full time ride Caruth is currently 18th in the truck series points standings after two races.

