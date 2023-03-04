VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Alcorn State secure another win, taking down Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The Braves defeats Arkansas-Pine Bluff and secure the SWAC Regular Season Championship
Alcorn State gave Arkansas-Pine Bluff its ninth consecutive loss in a 63-58 barnburner at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Saturday evening. The Golden Lions went into halftime with a three-point lead, but the Braves wouldn’t go down without a fight. They outscored the Golden Lions 37-29 in the second half to come out on top.

Byron Joshua led the way for Alcorn State, putting up 23 points to go along with five boards. As a team, the Braves shot 47% from the field, 31% from behind the arc, and 66% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.9 points per possession on 55% true shooting.

Shaun Doss Jr. scored 15 points while Kylen Milton added another 15 to lead the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. As a team, the Golden Lions struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.84 points per possession on 29% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 7-of-36 from deep.

Alcorn State showed once again that they are a dangerous team. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, Arkansas-Pine Bluff fell to 10-21 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

