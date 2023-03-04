By

Saturday afternoon was a battle of two of the best CAA teams. North Carolina A&T came out on top, handing Drexel a 59-57 loss. The Dragons went into halftime with a 32-29 lead, but were unable to hang on, as the Aggies outscored them by five points in the final 20 minutes.

Great win for @LadyAggieBal!! 14 big points from Laila Acox!! It's time to go after and get that @caabasketball championship!! @NCATAGGIES pic.twitter.com/wKse0LyCE2 — N.C. A&T Athletics (@NCATAGGIES) March 5, 2023

Laila Acox scored 14 points to lead the way for North Carolina A&T. That performance included an impressive 12 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. As a team, North Carolina A&T shot 12-of-24 from the field in the second half, scoring 0.99 points per possession on average.

Drexel was led by Keishana Washington, who recorded 23 points and six boards. The Dragons went 20-of-52 from the field in this one, including 4-of-18 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.88 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

North Carolina A&T rebounded nicely from its last game, a loss against Delaware. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, Drexel fell to 22-8 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

Upset Alert: North Carolina A&T claims CAA victory over Drexel