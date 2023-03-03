By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Southern upset one of the top SWAC teams, Alabama State, by a score of 75-63 on Thursday evening. The Lady Jaguars got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 41-33 lead. They then continued to outscore the Lady Hornets 34-30 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Genovea Johnson scored 17 points to lead the way for Southern. As a whole, the Lady Jaguars were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.08 points per possession on 55% shooting from the field. They put a particular emphasis on generating easy looks close to the hoop, shooting 29-of-49 on two-pointers, including 21-of-38 in the paint.

Alabama State was led by Jayla Crawford, who recorded 29 points and seven boards. As a team, the Lady Hornets shot 25-of-57 from the field and 3-of-15 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.88 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on March 4. Southern hosts Alabama A&M, while Alabama State squares off with Grambling State. The Lady Jaguars will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Lady Hornets will hit the road once again.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Upset Alert: Southern beat SWAC foe Alabama State