2022-2023 Basketball

UMES beat MEAC foe Delaware State

Kevon Voyles banked 22 points for the Hawks’ final game against Delaware State in the regular season

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

UMES gave Delaware State their third consecutive loss in a 64-58 contest at Memorial Hall on Thursday night. The Hornets went into halftime with a 30-28 lead, but were unable to hang on, as the Hawks outscored them by eight points in the final 20 minutes.

Kevon Voyles scored 22 points to lead the way for UMES. That performance included an impressive 13 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. As a team, UMES shot 21-of-57 from the field and 15-of-23 from the line to put up an average of 0.85 points per possession.

Delaware State was led by Martaz Robinson, who recorded 13 points and nine boards. The Hornets shot 22-of-54 from the field and 6-of-16 from behind the arc. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Delaware State only mustered 0.75 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

UMES rebounded nicely from its last game, a loss against Morgan State. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, Delaware State’s struggles continue. The team can’t seem to stop the losses from piling up. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

