North Carolina Central outscores South Carolina State

North Carolina Central recorded their seventh straight win, handing South Carolina State a 71-64 loss at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center on Thursday night. They went into halftime with a 33-23 lead and were able to hold off the Bulldogs for the final 20 minutes.

Eagles cap the season off with 7 wins in a row 🦅🔥 pic.twitter.com/RjuHPCapnK — NCCU Men's Basketball (@NCCU_MBB) March 3, 2023

Brendan Medley-Bacon led the way for North Carolina Central, putting up 16 points to go along with seven boards. As a team, the Eagles shot 36% from the field, 25% from behind the arc, and 85% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.97 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

Lesown Hallums recorded 13 points and six rebounds to lead the way for South Carolina State. The Bulldogs went 21-of-59 from the field in this one, including 4-of-18 from the three-point line. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. South Carolina State only mustered 0.88 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Thank You Seniors for your contributions to our program and to making our Campus and University a better place!#BeADog | #BulldogPride | #WeAreSCState | #RYSSCSTATE pic.twitter.com/EbbANMuPqx — SC State Mens Basketball (@ScstateMBB) March 3, 2023

North Carolina Central showed once again that they are a dangerous team. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, South Carolina State fell to 5-25 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

