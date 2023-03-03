Southern adds another loss to Alabama State’s record

By

Southern gave Alabama State their sixth consecutive loss in a 66-52 contest at F.G. Clark Activity Center on Thursday night. They went into halftime with a 38-21 lead and were able to hold off the Hornets for the final 20 minutes.

Bryson Etienne led the way for Southern, putting up 16 points to go along with seven boards. As a team, the Jags shot 43% from the field, 26% from behind the arc, and 62% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.9 points per possession on 51% true shooting.

Antonio “TJ” Madlock recorded 11 points and six rebounds, and Roland McCoy added another 11 points to lead Alabama State. As a team, the Hornets struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.75 points per possession on 35% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Hornets went a paltry 9-of-16 from the free throw line.

Both teams face their next test on March 4. Southern takes on Alabama A&M in a conference clash, while Alabama State readies for battle against a Grambling State team who is playing great lately. The Jags will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Hornets will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

