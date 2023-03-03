Howard crowned King of MEAC, beating Norfolk State

By

Howard men’s basketball is the newest MEAC regular season champion. Thursday night was a battle of two of the best MEAC teams. Howard came out on top in dominating fashion, handing Norfolk State an 87-67 loss. The Bison had the upper hand in this one, leading by as much as 27 points.

Bryce Harris led the way for Howard, putting up 22 points to go along with 10 boards. Harris was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Bison. The team shot 53% from the field while scoring 1.31 points per possession. The transition game was a big factor to their success, 18 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Kris Bankston put up 18 points to lead Norfolk State. The Spartans went 22-of-60 from the field in this one, including 5-of-14 from the three-point line. That contributed to their average of 1.03 points per possession and 45% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Howard’s record improved to 19-12 with the win. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, Norfolk fell to 20-10 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

Yes!! @HUMensBB are the @MEACSports regular season champs! Haven’t been outright champs since ‘87. Great job by @PoopeeBlakeney & his staff. It’s been 31 years since our team was co-champs in ‘91-‘92. This team photo brings back great memories. 🏆#proudalum #keepgoing pic.twitter.com/hNkoV1gZ40 — Milan Brown (@coachmbrown) March 3, 2023

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

