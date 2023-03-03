VIEW ALL SCORES
Alcorn State beats SWAC rival Mississippi Valley State University

Dekedran Thorn and the Braves’ offense played a pivotal role in knocking out Mississippi Valley State
Alcorn State defeated SWAC rival Mississippi Valley State University by a score of 70-60 on Thursday night at the R.W. Harrison Complex.

Dekedran Thorn scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the way for Alcorn State. As a team, the Braves shot 45% from the field, 46% from behind the arc, and 63% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.09 points per possession on 52% true shooting.

Mississippi Valley State University was led by Terry Collins, who put up 16 points. As a team, the Delta Devils shot 22-of-52 from the field and 10-of-27 from three. That contributed to their average of 0.94 points per possession and 52% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Today’s win was the latest for Alcorn State, who took down Texas Southern in its last game. A March 4 conference clash with Arkansas-Pine Bluff is the Braves’ next test. On the other side, Mississippi Valley State University’s loss ended the momentum it had from its recent win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Its next chance to turn things around is on March 5 at home against Jackson State.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

