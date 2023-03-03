By

Alcorn State gave Mississippi Valley State University their 20th consecutive loss in a 69-58 contest at Harrison HPER Complex on Thursday evening. They went into halftime with a 42-27 lead and were able to hold off the Devilettes for the final 20 minutes.

The Lady Braves complete the season sweep of Mississippi Valley State, defeating the Devillettes, 69-58 on the road. Destiny Brown led Alcorn with 18 points and 8 rebounds. #FearTheBrave #BravesNation pic.twitter.com/7TIDeRdH7F — Alcorn Braves Athletics (@BRAVESSPORTS) March 3, 2023

Destiny Brown scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the way for Alcorn State. As a team, the Lady Braves shot 43% from the field, 26% from behind the arc, and 100% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.96 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

Zaria Harleaux recorded 12 points and five rebounds to lead the way for Mississippi Valley State University. The Devilettes went 21-of-53 from the field in this one, including 2-of-13 from the three-point line. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Mississippi Valley State University only mustered 0.84 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on March 4. Alcorn State takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff, while Mississippi Valley State University readies for battle against a Jackson State team who is playing great lately. The Lady Braves will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Devilettes will try to turn things around.

Alcorn State WBB sweeps Mississippi Valley State University