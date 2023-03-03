Hampton WBB falls short to Hofstra in CAA showdown

By

Hofstra broke their streak of five consecutive losses, defeating Hampton in a 72-58 contest on Thursday night at Hampton University Convocation Center. The Pride got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 41-33 lead. They then continued to outscore the Lady Pirates 31-25 in the second half to come away with the victory.

That's a #Hofstra WIN‼️



Behind a career-high 24 points from Sorelle Ineza and 4⃣8⃣ team rebounds, the Pride picks up a 72-58 win over Hampton!#PrideOfLI pic.twitter.com/BXyJKxXzCr — Hofstra Women’s Basketball (@HofstraWBB) March 3, 2023

Sorelle Ineza led the way for Hofstra, putting up 24 points. As a team, the Pride shot 56% from the field, 40% from behind the arc, and 55% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.88 points per possession on 62% true shooting.

Sorelle with a new 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗥-𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛 22 points with that jumper! #PrideOfLI pic.twitter.com/e6BmS9rnhU — Hofstra Women’s Basketball (@HofstraWBB) March 3, 2023

Nylah Young recorded 22 points and eight rebounds, and Dlayla Chakolis added another eight points to lead Hampton. As a team, the Lady Pirates struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.72 points per possession on 29% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 0-of-10 from deep.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on March 4. Hofstra visits William & Mary, while Hampton faces Delaware at home. The Pride will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Pirates will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

