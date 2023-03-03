VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Hampton WBB falls short to Hofstra in CAA showdown

Nylah Young banked 22 points for the Pirates but the team’s overall offense efforts wasn’t enough to protect home court.

Posted on

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Hofstra broke their streak of five consecutive losses, defeating Hampton in a 72-58 contest on Thursday night at Hampton University Convocation Center. The Pride got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 41-33 lead. They then continued to outscore the Lady Pirates 31-25 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Sorelle Ineza led the way for Hofstra, putting up 24 points. As a team, the Pride shot 56% from the field, 40% from behind the arc, and 55% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.88 points per possession on 62% true shooting.

Nylah Young recorded 22 points and eight rebounds, and Dlayla Chakolis added another eight points to lead Hampton. As a team, the Lady Pirates struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.72 points per possession on 29% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 0-of-10 from deep.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on March 4. Hofstra visits William & Mary, while Hampton faces Delaware at home. The Pride will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Pirates will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Hampton WBB falls short to Hofstra in CAA showdown
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

150
2022-2023 Basketball

Upset Alert: Howard WBB beats MEAC leading Norfolk State
388
Alcorn State

Leslie Frazier taking a break from the Buffalo Bills
37
2022-2023 Basketball

Alcorn State beats SWAC rival Mississippi Valley State University
161
2022-2023 Basketball

OVC Tourney ends for Tennessee State WBB after losing to SIUE
132
2022-2023 Basketball

Free scores 14 points to lead Alabama A&M past Grambling State
To Top
X