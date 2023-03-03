Christon leads Grambling State over Alabama A&M

By

Grambling State recorded their eighth straight win, handing Alabama A&M a 60-48 loss at FCH Assembly Center on Thursday night. The Tigers got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 28-24 lead. They then continued to outscore the Bulldogs 32-24 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Cameron Christon scored 14 points while recording five assists to lead the way for Grambling State. As a team, the Tigers shot 45% from the field, 33% from behind the arc, and 57% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.98 points per possession on 52% true shooting.

Olisa Blaise Akonobi recorded 16 points and six rebounds, and Lorenzo Downey added another eight points to lead Alabama A&M. As a team, the Bulldogs struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.73 points per possession on 35% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Bulldogs went a paltry 7-of-13 from the free throw line.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on March 4. Grambling State takes on Alabama State in a conference clash, while Alabama A&M readies for battle against a Southern team who is playing great lately. The Tigers will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Bulldogs will hit the road once again.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

