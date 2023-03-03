VIEW ALL SCORES
Tennessee State loses OVC Championship to Southeast Mo. State

Jr. Clay bodied the offense with 34 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers but their lack of defense worked for Southeast Mo. State
Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Southeast Mo. State defeated Tennessee State in the 2023 MBB OVC Championship by a score of 91-83 on Thursday night. The Redhawks got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 35-31 lead. They then continued to outscore the Tigers 56-52 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Chris Harris led the way for Southeast Mo. State, putting up 29 points to go along with 12 boards. Harris was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Redhawks. The team shot 44% from the field while scoring 1.11 points per possession. Free throws were another positive component of their night. They drew 32 fouls on the defense, which led to 34 points on 81% shooting from the charity stripe.

Jr. Clay recorded 34 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for Tennessee State. The Tigers shot 30-of-78 from the field and 6-of-27 from behind the arc. That contributed to their average of 1.03 points per possession and 46% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Today’s win was the latest for Southeast Mo. State, who took down Lindenwood in its last game. Its next action is on March 4. The team will square off with Morehead St. on a neutral court. On the other side, Tennessee State fell to 18-14 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

