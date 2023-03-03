Tennessee State loses OVC Championship to Southeast Mo. State

By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Southeast Mo. State defeated Tennessee State in the 2023 MBB OVC Championship by a score of 91-83 on Thursday night. The Redhawks got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 35-31 lead. They then continued to outscore the Tigers 56-52 in the second half to come away with the victory.

SEMO WINS!! Redhawks are headed to the OVC Tournament semifinals for the second year in a row. Next up is #1 Morehead State Friday. Tip is 7 p.m., CT. The SEMO men and women are both in the semis in the same year for the third time in tournament history. pic.twitter.com/AzwFF1UE6S — SEMO Men’s Basketball 🏀⚫️🔴 (@SEMOMBB) March 3, 2023

Chris Harris led the way for Southeast Mo. State, putting up 29 points to go along with 12 boards. Harris was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Redhawks. The team shot 44% from the field while scoring 1.11 points per possession. Free throws were another positive component of their night. They drew 32 fouls on the defense, which led to 34 points on 81% shooting from the charity stripe.

Jr. Clay recorded 34 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for Tennessee State. The Tigers shot 30-of-78 from the field and 6-of-27 from behind the arc. That contributed to their average of 1.03 points per possession and 46% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

He moves up another spot as @j_clay4 finishes his illustrious career 9th all-time in @OVCSports with 2,249 career points. pic.twitter.com/ovQoim9NIV — Tennessee State Men's Basketball (@TSUTigersMBB) March 3, 2023

Today’s win was the latest for Southeast Mo. State, who took down Lindenwood in its last game. Its next action is on March 4. The team will square off with Morehead St. on a neutral court. On the other side, Tennessee State fell to 18-14 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Tennessee State loses OVC Championship to Southeast Mo. State