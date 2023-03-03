Florida A&M, SC State reach home-and-home series agreement

Florida A&M and South Carolina State won’t meet on the football field in 2023, but the two storied programs won’t go without a game for long.
FAMU and SC State have agreed to a new home-and-home football series to kick off in 2024. The news was first reported by FBSchedules and later confirmed by both schools’ Director of Athletics.
South Carolina State will travel to Tallahassee to take on Florida A&M on Aug. 31, 2024 at Bragg Stadium. FAMU will follow suit with a return trip at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg on Sept. 6, 2025.
The two teams recently completed a home-and-home series that kicked off in Tallahassee in Sept. 2021 and moved to Orangeburg in 2022. The Rattlers won both games and lead the overall series 32-26-2.
Many assumed that the series would continue uninterrupted, but that was never the case, according to FAMU AD Tiffani-Dawn Sykes.
“SCSU vs. FAMU was never on the schedule,” Sykes tweeted on Friday. “Not sure where that came from, but neither I, nor the AD from SCSU have records indicating that this game was previously scheduled. There is also no record of this matchup in the national scheduling software (Gridiron). So, get excited!”
Both schools have undergone changes at the top of their athletic departments. Sykes was hired last fall and assumed office in early January after Kortne Gosha stepped down last spring. Keisha Campbell, a former SC State basketball star, assumed the role of Acting AD in Sept. 2022 after Stacy Danley was removed from his position.
“This is correct,” Campbell said in response to Sykes’ tweet. “We were not scheduled for 2023. However, we’re looking forward to maintaining the relationship for years to come when our dates permit.”
SC State has also rescheduled the second and final game of its home-and-home series with the Alabama State Hornets.The two teams were set to meet this year, but that has been moved back to 2026.